Insolar Hits Market Cap of $9.64 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $347,436.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insolar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002780 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, Liqui and Okcoin Korea. During the last week, Insolar has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00273640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.48 or 0.01269983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000830 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025733 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00122388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Insolar’s genesis date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official website for Insolar is insolar.io . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Binance, Coinrail, Liqui, Kucoin, OKex, Okcoin Korea and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

