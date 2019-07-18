Insider Selling: Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) Insider Sells £21,003.15 in Stock

Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) insider Simon Callander sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.42), for a total value of £21,003.15 ($27,444.34).

On Monday, July 15th, Simon Callander acquired 34 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £153.68 ($200.81).

On Thursday, June 13th, Simon Callander acquired 31 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 ($6.22) per share, for a total transaction of £147.56 ($192.81).

On Monday, May 13th, Simon Callander acquired 32 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 472 ($6.17) per share, for a total transaction of £151.04 ($197.36).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 414.20 ($5.41) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 467.75. Superdry PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,399 ($18.28).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Superdry’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Saputo from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lookers in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 618.33 ($8.08).

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

