Insider Selling: Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) Insider Sells £7,557,537.12 in Stock

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) insider Kevin Loosemore sold 435,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,736 ($22.68), for a total value of £7,557,537.12 ($9,875,260.84).

LON:MCRO opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.22) on Thursday. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,171 ($15.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.41). The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion and a PE ratio of 4.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,963.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 46.66 ($0.61) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887 ($24.66).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

