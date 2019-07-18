Insider Selling: Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Sells $11,878,603.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Chairman Min H. Kao sold 148,948 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $11,878,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,504,462.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $81.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $59.98 and a 52-week high of $89.72.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.26 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,452,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,575,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after buying an additional 233,543 shares during the last quarter. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.