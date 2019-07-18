Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$3,477,691.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,965.80.

DOL opened at C$49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.14. Dollarama Inc has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins raised their target price on TRANSAT AT from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.00.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

