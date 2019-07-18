Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Sells C$3,477,691.00 in Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$3,477,691.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,278,965.80.
DOL opened at C$49.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.14. Dollarama Inc has a 12-month low of C$30.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.68%.
About Dollarama
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
