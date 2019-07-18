Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Sells $1,126,200.00 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Anastasios Parafestas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 74,582 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,764,754.74.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,300.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anastasios Parafestas sold 45,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 86,482 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $3,186,861.70.

On Monday, June 24th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $7,275,615.81.

On Thursday, June 20th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 131,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $5,047,430.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 80,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $2,900,800.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anastasios Parafestas sold 30,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $1,071,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $57.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.92.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

