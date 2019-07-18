Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $336,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $280,720.00.

On Monday, May 13th, James Dagg sold 100 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,512.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 112.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,707,777 shares of the software’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 467,553 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,150,000 shares of the software’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after acquiring an additional 201,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 944,091 shares of the software’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,943 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 598,860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.28.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

