Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys £166.95 in Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £166.95 ($218.15).
LON UU opened at GBX 764.80 ($9.99) on Thursday. United Utilities Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 674.40 ($8.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 879.60 ($11.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 800.89. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 27.52 ($0.36) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $13.76. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 0.77%.
United Utilities Group Company Profile
United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.
