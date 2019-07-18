Insider Buying: Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Buys $650,000.14 in Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev bought 233,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EYEN opened at $3.39 on Thursday. Eyenovia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Eyenovia as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

