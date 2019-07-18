Informa’s (INF) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($173.26) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 104 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Informa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 870.73 ($11.38).

INF opened at GBX 833.20 ($10.89) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 812.01. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 869 ($11.36). The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton bought 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

