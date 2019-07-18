Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunomedics Inc. is a New Jersey-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of monoclonal, antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune and other serious diseases. They have developed a number of advanced proprietary technologies that allow us to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics or toxins, in each case to create highly targeted agents. Using these technologies, the company have built a pipeline of therapeutic product candidates that utilize several different mechanisms of action. They have recently licensed its lead product candidate, epratuzumab, to UCB, S.A. for the treatment of all autoimmune disease indications worldwide. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMMU. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

NASDAQ:IMMU opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunomedics news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $11,332,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $66,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,976,078 shares of company stock valued at $66,108,902 in the last 90 days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 177.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after buying an additional 14,632,374 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $44,379,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $39,804,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,141,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at about $20,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

