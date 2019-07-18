Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.17

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.17 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 870978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.56.

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Husky Energy Inc. will post 1.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

