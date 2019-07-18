HSBC Reiterates GBX 360 Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

HSBC set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLEN. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 339.31 ($4.43).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 269 ($3.51) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.23. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 249.75 ($3.26) and a one year high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

