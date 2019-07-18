HSBC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW)

HSBC restated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JDW. Liberum Capital dropped their target price on Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Numis Securities started coverage on TUI in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. J D Wetherspoon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,303.13 ($17.03).

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 1,484 ($19.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26. J D Wetherspoon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,051 ($13.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,476 ($19.29). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,411.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73.

In other news, insider Nigel Connor sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,372 ($17.93), for a total transaction of £12,087.32 ($15,794.22).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

