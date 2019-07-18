HSBC Analysts Give ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) a €50.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $96.00 target price on Tyson Foods and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on ADO Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.55 ($58.78).

Shares of ADO Properties stock opened at €38.90 ($45.23) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €40.89. ADO Properties has a 12 month low of €34.88 ($40.56) and a 12 month high of €55.75 ($64.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

