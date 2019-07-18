Homeserve (LON:HSV) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Viacom from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays downgraded to an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HSBC reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,127 ($14.73).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,144 ($14.95) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,202.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.42. Homeserve has a 1 year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In other news, insider David Bower sold 31,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,183 ($15.46), for a total value of £375,945.57 ($491,239.47). Insiders bought a total of 39 shares of company stock worth $45,016 in the last quarter.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

