Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of HCCI opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.20). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $95.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 476.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 421.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 861.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

