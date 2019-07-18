Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.87

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and traded as high as $13.01. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 12,847 shares traded.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Compass Point set a $52.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.86.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 60.65% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 287.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 87,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 207,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

