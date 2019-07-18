Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €70.95 ($82.50) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €14.80 ($17.21).

Get Hellofresh alerts:

HFG opened at €8.33 ($9.69) on Monday. Hellofresh has a 52-week low of €5.83 ($6.77) and a 52-week high of €15.00 ($17.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.64.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.