Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
