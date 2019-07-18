Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays set a €16.80 ($19.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of HEINY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.28. 19,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

