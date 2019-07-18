Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Halliburton stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 596,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,046. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,283.7% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.8% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,356 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Halliburton by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 444,489 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 20.5% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,687 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

