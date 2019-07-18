Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
Shares of GNTY opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
