Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GNTY opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 5,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

