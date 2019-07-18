Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NYSE GO opened at $35.45 on Monday. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

