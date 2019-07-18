Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $3.30 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.30 or 0.00030986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit and KuCoin. Grin has a market capitalization of $51.92 million and $46.61 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grin has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004964 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 15,724,740 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.