Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “
Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 559.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Great Ajax Company Profile
Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
Further Reading: Institutional Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.