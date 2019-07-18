Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34. Great Ajax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Great Ajax had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 559.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

