GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Up 3.7%

GoldMoney Inc (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) was up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.71 and last traded at $1.71, approximately 15,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 28,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62.

About GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.