Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on from GBX 97 ($1.27) to GBX 89 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 802 ($10.48) price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,351.56 ($17.66).

LON AML opened at GBX 978 ($12.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.13. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 997.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

In other news, insider Penny Hughes bought 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09). Also, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 4,053,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45), for a total transaction of £32,431,600 ($42,377,629.69).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

