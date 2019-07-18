Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

RENAULT S A/ADR stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.623 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. RENAULT S A/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

