Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €77.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of Telefonica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $225.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €80.63 ($93.76).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €59.01 ($68.62) on Monday. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.45.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

