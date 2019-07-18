GMB Tops 1-Day Volume of $258,445.00 (GMB)

GMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, GMB has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One GMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and BW. GMB has a market cap of $1.23 million and $258,445.00 worth of GMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.05206894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GMB Token Profile

GMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,356,899 tokens. GMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GMB’s official website is gmbplatform.io . GMB’s official message board is medium.com/gmbofficial

Buying and Selling GMB

GMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BW. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

