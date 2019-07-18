Global Social Chain Hits Market Cap of $4.44 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $4.44 million and $153,413.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, Rfinex, Indodax and OKEx. During the last week, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00272873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.60 or 0.01311157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00025269 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00119395 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000534 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,304,998 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

