Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.79

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 6364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.97.

The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.50 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 21.25%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 1,058 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $38,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 133,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $4,803,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,516 shares in the company, valued at $22,199,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134,683 shares of company stock worth $364,941,991 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

