Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $72.00

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 72 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 72 ($0.94), with a volume of 31308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.30 ($1.01).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEMD. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 114.17 ($1.49).

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

