Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FCX. Raymond James set a $33.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

NYSE FCX opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,376,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,658,866.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $43,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $53,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

