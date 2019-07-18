Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average Following Analyst Downgrade

Freehold Royalties Ltd (TSE:FRU)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$14.00 to C$13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and traded as low as $8.04. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 95,819 shares.

FRU has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Nuvista Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$6.00 target price on Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $958.33 million and a P/E ratio of 403.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$35.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.