Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to C$125.00 at CIBC

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M.D.C. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Detour Gold to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ProMetic Life Sciences to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$114.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$107.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.71. Franco Nevada has a one year low of C$76.53 and a one year high of C$114.85.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$239.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.70, for a total transaction of C$1,047,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,864 shares in the company, valued at C$7,942,960.80. Also, Senior Officer Philip Dane Wilson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.00, for a total value of C$848,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,180,734. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,660.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

