Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE FBM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 220,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $751.86 million, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $514.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.19 million. Foundation Building Materials had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 680.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 18.4% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 20,916 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

