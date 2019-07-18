Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.90.

Loop Capital lowered shares of Ryder System from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FBHS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.58. 1,686,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,196. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $1,622,271 in the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 454.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

