Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. 47,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.93. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

