Flowchain Trading Up 6.2% This Week (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and $700,658.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.12 or 0.00057580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $553.11 or 0.05206894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001119 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

