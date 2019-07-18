First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MERCHANTS CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in conducting commercial banking business through the offices of its banking subsidiaries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of First Merchants and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of YRC Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of FRME opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $50.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $103.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.28 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total transaction of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 76 shares of company stock worth $2,656 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 106.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

