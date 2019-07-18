First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.31. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 418,556 shares changing hands.

AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.73 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper acquired 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

