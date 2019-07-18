First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $9.31

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.31. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 418,556 shares changing hands.
AG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cerecor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other First Majestic Silver news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper acquired 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 170,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 144,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
