First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Busey has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.24 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 25.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen V. King bought 48,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,312,255.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,388.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,515.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,665.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 70,460 shares of company stock worth $1,872,337. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Busey by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,019,000 after buying an additional 329,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Busey by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,653,000 after buying an additional 127,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville lifted its position in First Busey by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,503,000 after buying an additional 556,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Busey by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Busey by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

