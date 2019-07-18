Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Receives $147.76 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.76.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Guggenheim set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,772,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $200,662,000 after buying an additional 1,762,979 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,430,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.33. 197,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,812. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $130.88. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

