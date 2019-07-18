Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FII shares. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In other Federated Investors news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $70,187.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,058 shares in the company, valued at $739,302.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $3,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,099,648.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,195 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 2,366.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Federated Investors in the first quarter valued at $61,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 92.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 49.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FII stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Federated Investors has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.09 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Federated Investors’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.