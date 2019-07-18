Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Buys $49,998.30 in Stock

Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) Director Curt H. Labelle purchased 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $3.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36. Eyenovia Inc has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyenovia Inc will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyenovia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.11% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

