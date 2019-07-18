EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,250 ($29.40) to GBX 2,360 ($30.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 60,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $31.40.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

EXPERIAN PLC/ADR Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

