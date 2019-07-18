Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exfo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.05. Exfo also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Exfo will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exfo.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.40 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Shares of Exfo stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.69. 8,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,575. The firm has a market cap of $212.15 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.08. Exfo has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Exfo stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Exfo worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

