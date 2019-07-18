Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $50.00

Escape Hunt PLC (LON:ESC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 1728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.51.

About Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)

Escape Hunt plc engages in escape game business worldwide. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches, as well as offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

