Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $136.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

SBRA stock opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.5% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 290,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 27,597 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 72,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.